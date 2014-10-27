Top Stories: Reported Canadian Shooter Video; Ukrainian Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pro-Western Parties Sweep Ukraine's Parliamentary Elections.

-- Attacker Made Video Of Himself Before Shooting, Canadian Police Say.

South Korean Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Ferry Captain. ( Yonhap)

Lava Oozes Into Hawaiian Cemetery, Close To Neighborhood. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Thousands March In Haiti For Legislative Elections. ( AP)

Botswana President Khama Wins Second Term. ( AllAfrica.com)

World Series Game 5: San Francisco Over Kansas City In Shutout. ( Washington Post)

Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Singer/Songwriter Ronnie Milsap. ( Billboard)

Robber Returns Cash To Gas Station, Apologizes. ( AP)

