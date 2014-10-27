Top Stories: Reported Canadian Shooter Video; Ukrainian Election
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Pro-Western Parties Sweep Ukraine's Parliamentary Elections.
-- Attacker Made Video Of Himself Before Shooting, Canadian Police Say.
And here are more early headlines:
South Korean Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Ferry Captain. ( Yonhap)
Lava Oozes Into Hawaiian Cemetery, Close To Neighborhood. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
Thousands March In Haiti For Legislative Elections. ( AP)
Botswana President Khama Wins Second Term. ( AllAfrica.com)
World Series Game 5: San Francisco Over Kansas City In Shutout. ( Washington Post)
Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Singer/Songwriter Ronnie Milsap. ( Billboard)
Robber Returns Cash To Gas Station, Apologizes. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.