Last week, we did a story on how stocking costumes can be a tricky business. Richard Parrott of Ricky's NYC, one of the biggest costume shops in New York, told us he needs to find the perfect mix of old favorites and hot new pop culture trends. This year he is betting big on costumes from the the Disney movie Frozen.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.