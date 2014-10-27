With 'Dorothy' App, Clicks Of The Heel Command Your Phone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Never mind political technology, advances in other technology mean that you, too, can be like Dorothy in "The Wizard Of Oz." That's the movie where she discovers how she can go home to Kansas.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE WIZARD OF OZ")

BILLIE BURKE: (As Glinda) Close your eyes and tap your heels together three times. And think to yourself, there's no place like home. There's no place like home.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Soon you, too, will be able to get home that easily. The new smartphone app Dorothy lets you control your smartphone with just a click of your heels.

INSKEEP: It works whether you have ruby slippers or not. A small chip device called Ruby slips into your shoe and communicates with your smartphone.

MONTAGNE: When you click your heels, the phone will do whatever you have programmed it to do. It may, for example, text your friends with locations so they know where to meet you.

INSKEEP: Or it may cause your phone to ring so you can gracefully excuse yourself from a tedious meeting.

And soon, the app will also be able to order you an Uber taxi. So you can really click your heels and be on your way home.