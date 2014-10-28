© 2020 WFAE
Happy Birthday To Google Doodle Honoree Dr. Jonas Salk!

By Jason Beaubien
Published October 28, 2014 at 12:51 PM EDT

Jonas Salk was born on October 28, 1914 in New York City. Google is celebrating the birth of the man who developed a polio vaccine with a special Google .

During the fervor of the current Ebola outbreak, it seems like a good moment to tip our hats to one of the heroes of an earlier epidemic. Salk developed a vaccine for polio in 1953. At a time polio was sweeping across the United States crippling children and terrifying parents.

NPR's series "Chasing Down Polio" looked at the work of Salk and others in the early days of the fight against polio and also covered the current challenges in trying to wipe out the disease entirely.

Jason Beaubien
Jason Beaubien is NPR's Global Health and Development Correspondent on the Science Desk.
