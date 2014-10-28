Picture This: Emojis Are The New Search Term

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Emojis - love them or hate them, those smileys and symbols can now be put to a more practical use. The search engine Bing now lets you search the web with emojis. The crying laughing one directs you to the Tears of Joy Hot Sauce Shop. A kissing cat face brings up a video of cuddling kitties. Type in the broken heart, and you get Dr. Phil's advice on mending one. Although, try finding this story using emojis. We couldn't make that work on radio. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.