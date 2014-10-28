Royals Force Game 7, Rest Bullpen In Dominant 10-0 Win

Jake Peavy is having a rough World Series. The second pitcher in the Giants' starting rotation gave up four runs in the team's 7-2 Game 2 loss to Kansas City. Game 6 went even worse.

On Tuesday night, Peavy gave up five runs after recording just four outs. His series ERA sits at 12.79.

Charlie Neibergall / AP San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake Peavy walks off the mound after being relieved during the second inning on Tuesday. He took his second loss of the series.

The Royals added another two runs in the second and tacked on three more later to win 10-0. Kansas City was led at the plate by third-baseman Mike Moustakas, who hit an RBI double in the second inning and a solo home run in the seventh, and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who knocked in three runs on a single and a ground-rule double.

The Giants' batters went 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

Yordano Ventura threw seven shutout innings for the Royals, who took advantage of the blowout to rest their usual trio of dominant bullpen pitchers, Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland.

The decisive Game 7 will be played Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City, and will be broadcast by Fox.

