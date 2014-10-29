Top Stories: Kurds Cross Turkey To Fight In Syria; Zambia's President Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kurdish Fighters Begin Using Turkish Crossing To Reach Kobani.

-- Zambian President Dies While Being Treated Abroad.

-- Royals Force Game 7, Rest Bullpen In Dominant 10-0 Win.

And here are more early headlines:

Nurse Plans To Sue Over Maine Ebola Quarantine Rules. ( USA Today)

Sex Offender Implicated In Slayings Of 7 Women To Appear In Court. ( AP)

North Dakota's Top Court Limits Drug-Induced Abortions. ( Bismark Times)

Report: North Korea Executes Several Workers Party Members. ( Telegraph)

Scores Of People Feared Dead In Sri Lanka Landslide. ( Colombo Page)

Navajo Leader Vetoes Bill Easing Language Requirement For Top Office. ( AZ Central)

FTC Sues AT&T Over Alleged False Promises Of Unlimited Data. ( Slate)

British "Naked Rambler" Loses Case To Hike In The Buff. ( The Independent)

