A Week Later, Third Victim In Washington School Shooting Dies

Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14, one of the students targeted in a shooting Oct. 24 at a high school in Marysville, Wash., has died, according to the hospital where she was being treated.

Chuckulnaskit's death brings the death toll to four, including the shooter.

Reuters reports that two other students remain hospitalized:

"Another victim, Gia Soriano, died on Sunday. Andrew Fryberg, 15, a cousin of the shooter, was in critical condition. Another cousin, 14-year-old Nate Hatch, remains in satisfactory condition."

Earlier this week the Tulalip Tribes, of which the shooter was a member, issued a statement denouncing his actions:

"All of the young people he attacked were his friends, and two were his cousins. Parents and children alike are struggling to understand what caused him to act in such a manner. Even though we may never know why, there can be no justification for taking the lives of others. These were the acts of an individual, not a family, not a tribe."

Below is the full text of the statement from Providence Regional Medical Center Everett:

"Today at 4:45 p.m. Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, known affectionately as Shay to her family and friends, passed away at Providence Regional Medical Center as a result of severe injuries from last Friday's school shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High School. The entire Providence family is deeply saddened by this news and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Shaylee's family.

"The Chuckulnaskit family has requested that this statement be shared:

" 'Our hearts are broken at the passing of our beautiful daughter. Shay means everything to us. In Shay's short life she has been a radiant light bringing us incredible joy and happiness. She has been a loving daughter, a caring sister, a devoted friend and a wonderful part of our community. We can't imagine life without her.

" 'We have been overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and support of our family, friends and community. We are deeply grateful for all the acts of kindness that have come our way. We especially want to thank the medics and Providence staff who have cared for Shay.

" 'We request that everyone please provide us the privacy we need so we can grieve our loss. Thank you.'

"Along with Shay's family, as this time of profound grief continues, we ask everyone to please be mindful of this family and give them their privacy and space. This entire community has been through so much and we ask the news media especially to give Shaylee's family, and all those impacted by this tragedy, the privacy and respect they deserve. Thank you."

The Seattle Times notes that the Marysville, Wash., Rotary Club has created a fund benefiting the victims of the attack.

