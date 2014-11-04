© 2020 WFAE
Danish National Chamber Orchestra Weeps During Tango

Published November 4, 2014 at 6:16 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Danish National Chamber Orchestra recently wept as they played this evocative tango, though not tears of emotion. The musicians had just downed the world's hottest chilies, Carolina Reapers and ghost peppers, in a performance taped for YouTube by a Danish performer known for stunts involving peppers. The entire orchestra was in agony but finished the piece. Of course, that misery may also be due to the impending demise of the orchestra because of budget cuts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition