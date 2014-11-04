Pilot Should Have Taken A Cab Instead Of Taxiing To A Bar

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After purchasing a small airplane, an Australian man made a brief layover at a bar. The man was driving the two-seater, wingless plane back to his home when he decided to pop into The Purple Pub. He must have intended on a quick layover because he left the propeller running. Police are now charging this man with endangering lives and driving without a pilot's license. He really should've taken a cab instead of taxiing to that bar. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.