Top Stories: Election Day Arrives; Fugitive Mexican Mayor Caught

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Election Day: Here Are 5 Headlines That Tell The Story.

-- Police Capture Mexican Mayor Accused Of Ordering Student Kidnappings.

And here are more early headlines:

Appeals Court To Hear NSA Phone Records Surveillance Case Today. ( The Hill)

Islamist Militants Kill Hundreds In Iraqi Sunni Tribe, Including Children. ( CNN)

Burkina Faso Military To Give Power To Interim Government. ( Al Jazeera)

Russia Skips Planning Meeting For Nuclear Summit. ( AP)

Report: 2 U.S. Nuclear Commanders Fired, A Third Disciplined. ( AP)

Ukraine Considers Ending Special Status For Rebel Regions. ( BBC)

Gunman Wounds Student At Delaware State University. ( Delaware News Journal)

U.S. Sues Southwest Over Handling Of Plane Repairs. ( International Business Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.