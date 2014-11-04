Top Stories: Election Day Arrives; Fugitive Mexican Mayor Caught
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- It's Election Day: Here Are 5 Headlines That Tell The Story.
-- Police Capture Mexican Mayor Accused Of Ordering Student Kidnappings.
And here are more early headlines:
Appeals Court To Hear NSA Phone Records Surveillance Case Today. ( The Hill)
Islamist Militants Kill Hundreds In Iraqi Sunni Tribe, Including Children. ( CNN)
Burkina Faso Military To Give Power To Interim Government. ( Al Jazeera)
Russia Skips Planning Meeting For Nuclear Summit. ( AP)
Report: 2 U.S. Nuclear Commanders Fired, A Third Disciplined. ( AP)
Ukraine Considers Ending Special Status For Rebel Regions. ( BBC)
Gunman Wounds Student At Delaware State University. ( Delaware News Journal)
U.S. Sues Southwest Over Handling Of Plane Repairs. ( International Business Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.