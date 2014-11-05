Top Stories: GOP Wins, Democrats Lose In Several Contests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After A Resounding GOP Victory, 6 Tidbits That Tell The Story.
-- GMO Labeling: Colorado Voters Reject Food Measure; Maui Voters Approve.
And here are more early headlines:
Oklahoma Court Stays Abortion Laws. ( New York Times)
Car Strikes East Jerusalem Pedestrians In Suspected Terror Attack. ( Jerusalem Post)
Strike Called In Kashmir After Indian Army Kills Two Men. ( AP)
Ukraine Halts Financial Support To Rebel Held Regions. ( VOA)
Japanese Utility Removes Most Spent Nuclear Fuel From Fukushima. ( Asahi Shimbum)
Sotheby's Sells Van Gogh, Other Works In Multi-Million Dollar Offering. ( Businessweek)
