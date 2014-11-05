© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: GOP Wins, Democrats Lose In Several Contests

By Korva Coleman
Published November 5, 2014 at 9:11 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After A Resounding GOP Victory, 6 Tidbits That Tell The Story.

-- GMO Labeling: Colorado Voters Reject Food Measure; Maui Voters Approve.

And here are more early headlines:

Oklahoma Court Stays Abortion Laws. ( New York Times)

Car Strikes East Jerusalem Pedestrians In Suspected Terror Attack. ( Jerusalem Post)

Strike Called In Kashmir After Indian Army Kills Two Men. ( AP)

Ukraine Halts Financial Support To Rebel Held Regions. ( VOA)

Japanese Utility Removes Most Spent Nuclear Fuel From Fukushima. ( Asahi Shimbum)

Sotheby's Sells Van Gogh, Other Works In Multi-Million Dollar Offering. ( Businessweek)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
