New Star Wars Movie Is Called 'The Force Awakens,' Disney Says

The new Star Wars film that's being made by director J.J. Abrams has a name: The Force Awakens. Disney released that detail today, along with news that it has completed principal photography for the film that is slated for release at the end of 2015.

The new film is set decades after the events of Return of the Jedi; before today, it was known only as Episode VII. The Force Awakens will feature some of the same cast as the 1983 film -– including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, as the Two-Way reported in April.

The new Star Wars movie will also kick off a new trilogy, with new films appearing in two-year increments. They'll be released by Walt Disney, which bought Star Wars owner Lucasfilm in 2012.

