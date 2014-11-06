Top Stories: NATO Chief In Kabul; California Considers Tuition Hike

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NATO's New Secretary General Makes First Visit To Kabul.

-- AC/DC Drummer Charged In New Zealand Over Alleged Murder Plot.

-- University Of California Proposes Tuition Hike For Next 5 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

Judge Reverses Missouri's Same Sex Marriage Ban, Couples Wed. ( Kansas City Star)

Judge Overturns Ferguson Police Rule On Sidewalk Protests. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Separate Bombs In Egypt Kill Four, Wound Several. ( Kuwait News Agency)

Deadly Storms Cause Havoc In Haiti, Puerto Rico. ( AP)

African Leaders Urge Burkina Faso Military To Adopt Civilian Government. ( Al Jazeera)

Christie's Auctions Manet Painting For $65 Million. ( Bloomberg)

Toy Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members Today. ( National Toy Hall Of Fame)

Obama To Posthumously Award Medal Of Honor To Civil War Soldier. ( Washington Post)

