Top Stories: NATO Chief In Kabul; California Considers Tuition Hike
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- NATO's New Secretary General Makes First Visit To Kabul.
-- AC/DC Drummer Charged In New Zealand Over Alleged Murder Plot.
-- University Of California Proposes Tuition Hike For Next 5 Years.
And here are more early headlines:
Judge Reverses Missouri's Same Sex Marriage Ban, Couples Wed. ( Kansas City Star)
Judge Overturns Ferguson Police Rule On Sidewalk Protests. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
Separate Bombs In Egypt Kill Four, Wound Several. ( Kuwait News Agency)
Deadly Storms Cause Havoc In Haiti, Puerto Rico. ( AP)
African Leaders Urge Burkina Faso Military To Adopt Civilian Government. ( Al Jazeera)
Christie's Auctions Manet Painting For $65 Million. ( Bloomberg)
Toy Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members Today. ( National Toy Hall Of Fame)
Obama To Posthumously Award Medal Of Honor To Civil War Soldier. ( Washington Post)
