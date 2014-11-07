NFL Has Another Week Of Legal Turmoil

Stefan Fatsis talks to Robert Siegel about the legal turmoil surround the NFL. A plea agreement in the child abuse case of Adrian Peterson leaves the league to decide how to treat the star running back of the Minnesota Vikings. And league Commissioner Rodger Goodell testified earlier this week in the appeal hearing of star running back Ray Rice who was indefinitely suspended by the NFL and released the Baltimore Ravens after video of his striking his girlfriend in an Atlantic City casino hotel elevator.

