Fresh Air Weekend: Helene Cooper On Ebola, 'Interstellar' Review, Aasif Mandvi

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In Liberia, Ebola Makes 'Pariahs' Out Of The Sick, Says NYT Reporter:Helene Cooper grew up in Liberia and still has family there. Reporting on the disease last month, she says when she saw a sick, little boy get out of an ambulance, she "completely lost it."

'Interstellar': A Good Old-Fashioned Chunk Of Sci-Fi Silliness:Christopher Nolan's film stars Matthew McConaughey as an astronaut who takes his ship through a wormhole to another galaxy to find a home for earth's inhabitants. It's cool, awe-inspiring and goofy.

Aasif Mandvi On Life As A 'No Land's Man' And Impressing Jon Stewart:Mandvi, a Daily Show correspondent, was born in India, raised in England and moved to Florida as a teen. His new essay collection reflects on his acting career and his life as an immigrant.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

In Liberia, Ebola Makes 'Pariahs' Out Of The Sick, Says NYT Reporter

'Interstellar': A Good Old-Fashioned Chunk Of Sci-Fi Silliness

Aasif Mandvi On Life As A 'No Land's Man' And Impressing Jon Stewart

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.