Top Stories: U.S., China To Lower Tariffs; Ferry Captain Sentenced
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- South Korean Ferry Captain Sentenced To 36 Years.
-- U.S. And China Move Toward Ending Tariffs On High-Tech Gear.
-- Researchers To Attempt Robotic Landing On Comet's Surface.
And here are more early headlines:
Negotiators End 2 Days Of Talks On Iran Nuclear Program Without Deal. ( Reuters)
Hong Kong Warns Protesters They're Risking Arrest. ( VOA)
West Coast Ports Dispute Could Affect Holiday Shopping. ( MarketWatch)
E-Retailer Alibaba Sets Sales Record For "Singles Day". ( Bloomberg)
Hawaiian Lava Flow Burns First House. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
Deliberate Flooding In Grand Canyon Is Flushing Sediment. ( KJZZ)
Putin's Gallantry To Chinese First Lady Erased From Chinese Media. ( Foreign Policy)
Obama To Award 19 Medals Of Freedom. ( The White House)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.