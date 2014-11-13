Top Stories: Comet Landing; Senate To Vote On Keystone XL Pipeline

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Photo Shows Lander Sitting On A Comet; A Bounce-Landing.

-- Congress Will Vote On Keystone XL Pipeline, With An Eye On Louisiana.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Cautions Burma Against Slow Pace Of Reform. ( BBC)

India Arrests Doctor In Sterilization Deaths Of Several Women. ( VOA)

U.N. Official: Evidence To Hold North Korea Accountable For Abuses. ( Guardian)

"Hopelessness" For Millions Of Syrian Refugees. ( Al Jazeera America)

Mexican Protesters Burn Down State Congressional Building. ( AFP)

Report: U.S. Weather Satellites Hacked, Allegedly By China. ( Washington Post)

U.S. College Costs Jump 3.7 This Year. ( Bloomberg)

Government Proposes Rules For Prepaid Card Industry. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.