Top Stories: U.S., Iran Nuclear Talks; Pope Francis To Visit U.S.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- With Deadline Looming, U.S. And Iran Meet In Geneva For Nuclear Talks.

-- Pope Confirms U.S. Visit In Fall Of 2015.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Agents Conduct Surprise Drug Inspections Of NFL Teams. ( Washington Post)

Number Of Homeless Children In U.S. Swells. ( AP)

State Department Says Unclassified Email, Website, Are Hacked. ( New York Times)

Burkina Faso Names Interim President, Taking Power From Military. ( VOA)

Russia, Poland, Expel Each Other's Diplomats. ( Reuters)

Houston-Area Chemical Leak Kills 4 Texas Plant Workers. ( Houston Chronicle)

Leonid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight. ( Space.com)

Atari Video Games From Landfill Fetch $37 Thousand At Auction. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.