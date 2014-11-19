© 2020 WFAE
Bob Dylan's Atmosphere Captured In New Basement Tapes

By Ken Tucker
Published November 19, 2014 at 1:45 PM EST

A batch of lyrics that Bob Dylan wrote in the late 1960s were given by Dylan to producer T-Bone Burnett, who came up with the idea to have some contemporary musicians set the words to music. Burnett gathered Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Taylor Goldsmith from Dawes, and Rhiannon Giddens from the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and they recorded an album over the course of two weeks in L.A. It's called Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes, and Showtime will air a documentary about the making of the album on November 21. Fresh Air rock critic Ken Tucker has a review.

Ken Tucker
