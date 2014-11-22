Fresh Air Weekend: Norman Lear, A Review Of Basement Tapes, Jon Stewart

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Norman Lear Looks Back On His Long Life In 'Even This I Get To Experience':Lear, who co-created All In The Family, has written a new memoir at the age of 92. He tells Fresh Airabout getting involved in politics and how his storylines addressed subjects like racism.

Bob Dylan's Atmosphere Captured In New Basement Tapes:A batch of lyrics that Bob Dylan wrote in the late 1960s were given by Dylan to producer T-Bone Burnett, who came up with the idea to have some contemporary musicians set the words to music.

Jon Stewart On The 'Daily Show': 'I'm Still Really Proud Of The Work We Do':Stewart talks about his future hosting the show known for its political satire. "It is unclear to me," he tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross. "The minute I say I'm not going to do it anymore, I will miss it like crazy.".

