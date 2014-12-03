Top Stories: Kerry Meets Dozens Of Delegates On ISIS; California Rain
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Storm Brings Much Needed Rain To Southern California.
-- Kerry: Coalition Offensive Against ISIS Having 'Significant Impact'.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Asks Congress For $6 Billion To Fight Ebola. ( Reuters)
N.Y. Grand Jury May Make Decision On Deadly Police Chokehold Case. ( New York Times)
Airbag Maker Takata Won't Issue U.S. Recall For Defective Equipment. ( Detroit News)
Survivors Reflect 30 Years After Bhopal Gas Leak. ( BBC)
Israeli Parliament Dissolves, Preparing For Snap Election. ( Haaretz)
Senate Panel Holds Hearing On Domestic Violence. ( USA Today)
Japan Launches Space Probe To Investigate Asteroid. ( Japan Times)
Dozens Of Brains Are Missing At University Of Texas Research Center. ( The Atlantic)
In North Korea, Only Kim Jung Un Is Allowed To Have His Name. ( Yonhap)
