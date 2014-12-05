Economy Adds 321,000 Jobs In November, Unemployment Holds Steady

The November jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the U.S. job market continues to improve at a steady pace.

Here are the two big numbers from Friday's report:

— The economy added 321,000 jobs — much more than the 214,000 produced in October, and much more than the estimated 200,000 a month needed to keep pushing down the unemployment rate.

/ BLS The number of jobs added each month, dating back to 2004.

— The unemployment rate, which is calculated using a survey, held steady at 5.8 percent.

/ BLS The unemployment rate by month, dating back to 2004.

The BLS also revised both the September and October numbers. Combined, those months saw about 44,000 more jobs added than previously reported.

The Associated Press adds:

"The large gains come after the economy expanded from April through September at its fastest pace in 11 years. The additional jobs should help boost growth in the coming months.

"But the large increases are not yet lifting most Americans' paychecks."

