Top Stories: November Jobless Data; Orion Is Launched Into Space

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Economy Adds 321,00 New Jobs, Unemployment Rate Holds Steady.

-- Orion Spacecraft Soars Into Orbit In First Test For Mars Mission.

-- New Jersey Legislature Clears Gov. Chris Christie In Bridge Scheme.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Expected To Name Former Pentagon Official As Defense Chief. ( New York Times)

Hagel Says More Work Needed To Halt Military Sexual Assaults. ( CBS)

Typhoon Weakens But Still Threat To Philippines. ( AccuWeather)

House Votes To Rebuke Obama On Immigration Action. ( Washington Post)

Mazda Will Recall 40,000 New Cars For Suspect Takata Airbags. ( Detroit News)

Maldives Asks For Help After 100,000 Lose Drinking Water In Capital. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.