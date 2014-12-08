Top Stories: Massive L.A. Fire; New California Protests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Bay Area Protests Turn Violent For Second Night In A Row.
-- Photos: Massive Fire Shuts Down Freeways In Los Angeles.
-- Oh, Snap! NASA Promises Best Photo Yet Of Faraway Pluto.
And here are more early headlines:
Anti-Police Brutality Protests Spread From Berkeley to Oakland. ( SF Gate)
NATO Ends Afghanistan Combat Deployment In Ceremony. ( Al Jazeera)
North Korea Denies Hacking Sony But Congratulates Hackers. ( Washington Post)
Some Former Madoff Associates To Be Sentenced Today. ( Bloomberg)
Prince William And Wife, Kate, Arrive In New York City. ( Wall Street Journal)
Survey Says Gas Prices Fall To 4-Year Low. ( Time)
NFL Players Wear "I Can't Breathe" Messages To Protest Garner Case. ( SI.com)
Scientists Open Mummy Case, Prepare It For Travel. ( AP)
