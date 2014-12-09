© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jets Coach Promises No Tanking In Game Against Equally Awful Titans

Published December 9, 2014 at 5:25 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. During a terrible season in 2011, Indianapolis Colts fans saw their chance. If they finished badly enough, they'd get top draft pick Andrew Luck. So fans chanted suck for luck. This year's New York Jets have their own big chance. The Jets are 2 and 11 with a shot to be the league's worst. But first they must play the Tennessee Titans, also 2 and 11. Despite that beckoning top draft pick, Jets coach Rex Ryan insists his team will play to win. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition