Jets Coach Promises No Tanking In Game Against Equally Awful Titans

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. During a terrible season in 2011, Indianapolis Colts fans saw their chance. If they finished badly enough, they'd get top draft pick Andrew Luck. So fans chanted suck for luck. This year's New York Jets have their own big chance. The Jets are 2 and 11 with a shot to be the league's worst. But first they must play the Tennessee Titans, also 2 and 11. Despite that beckoning top draft pick, Jets coach Rex Ryan insists his team will play to win. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.