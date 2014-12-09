Top Stories: Senate Panel's Report On CIA Tactics; Hagel Visits Iraq

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Blog: Senate Expected To Release Long-Held CIA 'Torture Report'.

-- Chuck Hagel Lands In Iraq To Meet With Officials.

And here are more early headlines:

Berkeley, Calif. Protests Against Police Brutality Delay Trains. ( AP)

Report Released On Federal Autopsy Of Michael Brown. ( NBC)

Mother Of Cleveland Boy Killed By Police Wants Prosecution. ( Cleveland.com)

Snow, Ice Hit East Coast; Storm Brewing On West Coast. ( NWS)

Police Officer In Bahrain Killed By Bomb Blast. ( Reuters)

Renewed Efforts To Implement A Ukraine Ceasefire. ( BBC)

Philippines Typhoon Moves On But Leaves At Least 42 Dead. ( Al Jazeera)

Obama Takes Over (Briefly) For Stephen Colbert. ( MSNBC)

