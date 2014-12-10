Top Stories: West Coast Storms; Hong Kong Protests To End

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Officials Set To Dismantle Final 'Occupy' Camp In Hong Kong.

-- Parched West Coast Is Forecast To Receive A Drenching.

And here are more early headlines:

Time Names "The Ebola Fighters' As Person Of The Year. ( Time)

Nor'easter Hitting New England; Wintry Weather For The West. ()

Judge Permits Prosecutors To Seek Stronger Pistorius Conviction. ( BBC)

Michigan Gov. Approves An End To Detroit's Emergency Financial Status. ( Detroit Free Press)

Israel Arrests American, Alleges He Planned To Bomb Muslim Sites. ( CNN)

Former Miss America And Filmmaker Mary Ann Mobley Dies. ( Variety)

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton Injures Back In Crash. ( SI.com)

Lost Sheep Wearing Christmas Sweater Returned To Owner. ( Omaha World-Herald)

