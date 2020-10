Top Stories: Hong Kong Protesters Cleared; U.S. Closes Afghan Center

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Hong Kong, Police Clear Final 'Occupy' Protest Site.

-- U.S. Says It Has Closed Its Final Detention Center In Afghanistan.

And here are more early headlines:

The Latest On The Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. ( Politico)

U.N Official Calls For Prosecution Of U.S. Agents In Harsh Interrogations. ( Newsweek)

U.S. Finds Medical Bills Lead Americans' Unpaid Debts. ( CFPB)

Study Finds More Than 5 Trillion Pieces Of Plastic In World's Oceans. ( New York Times)

British, Irish Prime Ministers Join Northern Irish Peace Talks. ( BBC)

Falling Oil Prices Swell Alaska's Potential Budget Deficit. ( AP)

After 12 Days, Missing Boater Found Miles Off Hawaii. ( Christian Science Monitor)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.