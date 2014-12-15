© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Australian Hostage Crisis; Anti-Kony Group Disbanding

By Korva Coleman
Published December 15, 2014 at 8:47 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Blog: 5 Escape From Sydney Cafe After Being Held Hostage.

-- Organization Behind 'Kony 2012' Set To Close Its Doors In 2015.

-- Rare Northern White Rhino Dies At San Diego Zoo.

And here are more early headlines:

Falling Oil Prices Could Signal World Financial Uncertainty. ( USA Today)

Winter Storm Pummels Midwest; More Rain Headed For West Coast. ()

Early Script For New Bond Film Apparently Stolen In Sony Hack. ( Variety)

Building Collapse At Ecuador Power Plant Kills 13. ( VOA)

Creator Of Modern Baseball Cards, Sy Berger, Is Dead. ( ESPN)

Merriam-Webster Chooses "Culture" As Word Of The Year.( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
