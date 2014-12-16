Top Stories: Taliban Attack Pakistan School; Russian Ruble Craters

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Gunmen Storm School, Kill Dozens In Pakistan.



-- Russia's Rate Increase Fails To Stop Currency's Steep Decline.

And here are more early headlines:

Pennsylvania Police Search For Gunman In The Slayings Of 6. ( Philly.com)

After Siege, #IllRideWithYou Links Australians With Support For Muslims. ( Time)

More Heavy Rain, Significant Snow Headed For West Coast. ()

Stormy Weather May Affect Eastern U.S. Through Christmas. ( AccuWeather)

Hawaii Lava Flow Headed For Shopping Center, Gas Station. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

The Senate Could Approve Dozens Of Blocked Judicial Nominations. ( AP)

Congress Wants Obama To Approve Russian Sanctions Bill. ( Politico)

2 Florida Professors Set Record After Living For Days Underwater. ( WBIR-TV)

