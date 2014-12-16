© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Taliban Attack Pakistan School; Russian Ruble Craters

By Korva Coleman
Published December 16, 2014 at 8:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Gunmen Storm School, Kill Dozens In Pakistan.

-- Russia's Rate Increase Fails To Stop Currency's Steep Decline.

And here are more early headlines:

Pennsylvania Police Search For Gunman In The Slayings Of 6. ( Philly.com)

After Siege, #IllRideWithYou Links Australians With Support For Muslims. ( Time)

More Heavy Rain, Significant Snow Headed For West Coast. ()

Stormy Weather May Affect Eastern U.S. Through Christmas. ( AccuWeather)

Hawaii Lava Flow Headed For Shopping Center, Gas Station. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

The Senate Could Approve Dozens Of Blocked Judicial Nominations. ( AP)

Congress Wants Obama To Approve Russian Sanctions Bill. ( Politico)

2 Florida Professors Set Record After Living For Days Underwater. ( WBIR-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman