AP Photographer Snaps Engagement Photo

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Never mind the wedding photographer. An American couple in Paris had an engagement photographer. Jon McAchran proposed to his girlfriend, Ashley, while skating on an ice rink beneath the Eiffel Tower. An Associated Press photographer was taking pictures of tourists and captured Jon giving her the ring and a kiss. The photographer was there totally by chance, though this is the moment for the groom-to-be to pretend he planned it all along. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.