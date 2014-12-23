Keurig Recalls 7 Million Coffee Machines Following Reports Of Burns

Keurig, the company that makes the popular single-serve coffee machines, is recalling 7 million Mini Plus Brewing Systems, with the model number K10 (previously identified as B31), the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today.

The CPSC said Keurig received about 200 reports of hot liquid escaping from the brewer; there were 90 reports of injuries from burns, the agency said. Health Canada, the Canadian agency responsible for recalls, reported 25 complaints; 17 resulted in minor burns.

The recall involves about 6.6 million units in the U.S. and about 564,000 in Canada. They were made between December 2009 and July 2014.

Keurig on its website said the recall was voluntary, adding it has determined that the escape of the hot liquid is more likely when the brewer is used to make more than two cups in quick succession.

The Keurig Mini Plus, which is made in China and Malaysia, sells for about $100.

Customers are asked to contact the company for a free repair kit.

