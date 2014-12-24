Former President George H.W. Bush To Remain In Hospital

In what his staff is calling a precautionary measure, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Houston by ambulance Tuesday night after experiencing shortness of breath.

Bush, 90, is being kept at Houston Methodist Hospital for observation, his staff says.

"Bush spent nearly two months in the same hospital and was discharged in January 2013 after treatment for a bronchitis-related cough and other health issues," local TV station KHOU reports.

One month ago, Bush, who has recently been using a wheelchair, attended a fundraising dinner in Houston for his library and museum.

