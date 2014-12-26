Give A Goat Your Old Christmas Tree

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Time to figure out what to do with the tree now that Christmas is over. Well, there could be a goat that can help you with that. Nevada resident Vince Thomas is launching a program for his 40 goats to help recycle Christmas trees. Thomas says he got tired of people discarding their trees in landfills or in the desert, where they become fire hazards. Plus, he says, pine trees are a natural de-wormer for goats and also very high in vitamin C. There's news you can use. It's MORNING EDITION.