© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands Of Motorists Stranded By Snow In French Alps

By Scott Neuman
Published December 28, 2014 at 2:44 PM EST
Drivers park to put on snow chains in the middle of a massive traffic jam in the Savoie region of France. Thousands of motorists are stranded for a second day.
Drivers park to put on snow chains in the middle of a massive traffic jam in the Savoie region of France. Thousands of motorists are stranded for a second day.

Thousands of vehicles are stranded in the French Alps unable to come or go from ski resorts in southeastern France due to particularly heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

One man was reportedly killed when his car slid off into a ravine.

The BBC reports that as many as 15,000 motorists who spent Saturday night unable to move due to the snow and ice, are still unable to move in the region of Savoie, west of Turin, Italy.

Officials set up emergency shelters in at least 12 towns, France 24 says.

The BBC says:

"Conditions improved on Sunday, with French forecasters lifting an orange weather alert - France's second highest - of ice and snow, according to French media reports.

"The French government had earlier urged drivers to "exercise the utmost caution" and avoid travel if possible."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman