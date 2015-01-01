Ohio State Beats Alabama, Will Play Oregon For Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks will meet on Jan. 12 in college football's first national championship game based on a playoff system.

The headline in The Columbus Dispatch read: Get ready for Bucks vs. Ducks.

With help from Cardale Jones and Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State rallied from a 21-6 deficit to beat the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Thursday night, 42-35.

Alabama was hoping to get a shot at its fourth national title in six years, but that dream was denied.

With seconds left in the game, Alabama quarterback Blake Sims threw a Hail Mary pass into the endzone, but it was intercepted by Buckeyes wide receiver Evan Spencer.

Turnovers Doom Florida State As Oregon Sprints Into Championship Game

Despite knocking a long field goal attempt off the left upright to end the first half, Florida State can't have felt bad about its position going into the locker room — the Seminoles were within a score of Oregon's vaunted, high-octane offense.

But five of the team's next six drives ended in turnovers, including one fumble returned for a touchdown and another that let the Ducks start inside FSU territory.

Oregon put up touchdowns in each of its first five drives after halftime en route to the 59-20 win and a berth in college football's first playoff-set national championship game on Jan. 12.

