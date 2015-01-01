© 2020 WFAE
Tesla Battery Factory Could Be A Boon For Nevada

By Will Stone
Published January 1, 2015 at 6:02 PM EST

Tesla Motors recently chose Nevada for its massive battery factory in exchange for one of the biggest incentives packages in recent history. The factory will be built in a rural area about an hour east of Reno with little infrastructure and years of high unemployment. Small communities are scrambling to prepare for a wave of speculators, businesses and people.

These story first aired on Morning Edition on Dec. 29, 2014.

Will Stone
Will Stone is a KUNR alumnus, having served as a passionate, talented reporter for KUNR for nearly two years before moving in early 2015 to the major Phoenix market at public radio station KJZZ.
