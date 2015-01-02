© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Exercise Accident, Sen. Harry Reid Breaks Ribs, Bones In Face

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 2, 2015 at 10:25 AM EST
Sen. Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada.
Sen. Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada.

Sen. Harry Reid, the outgoing majority leader, broke ribs and bones in his face after a piece of exercise equipment broke and caused him to take a tumble.

His office says Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, was treated at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

In a press release his office added:

"Senator Reid will return to Washington this weekend and be in the office Tuesday as the Senate prepares to reconvene. His doctors expect a full recovery.

"Senator Reid was first brought to St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Henderson by his security detail. He was then transferred to UMC for further testing, where he was admitted overnight as a precaution."

Reid, if you remember, was an amateur boxer when he was young. Also, Democrats took a figurative bruising during the 2014 midterms, losing control of the Senate.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta