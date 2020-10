Patrick Lynch, the head of the big New York City Police Department union, the Patrolman's Benevolent Association, has been a outspoken critic of Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying there was "blood on the hands" of the mayor in the death of two police officers. Robert Siegel talks with Lynch about the tension between the police and the mayor.

