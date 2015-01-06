Top Stories: 2 NYPD Officers Wounded; Ex-Va. Gov. McDonnell Sentencing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two NYPD Officers Shot, While Investigating Robbery.

-- Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell Awaits Sentencing.

-- Weather: Flooding Out West, Intense Cold To The East.

And here are more early headlines:

Penn. Survivalist Ordered To Stand Trial In Officer's Slaying. ( Philly.com)

Funeral For Former N.Y. Gov. Mario Cuomo Set For Today. ( New York Times)

Federal Mediators To Join Slow Talks Between Ports And Dock Workers. ( Bloomberg)

Obama To Receive Mexican President Today At White House. ( Wall Street Journal)

Afghan Military Officer Asks For U.S. Asylum, Fearing Taliban. ( AP)

Israeli Legal Group Lodges War Crimes Charges Against 3 Palestinians. ( Times of Israel)

2 Young Skiers From U.S. Ski Team Killed In Austrian Avalanche. ( Slate)

