Oregon, Ohio, Wants You To Know They Are Buckeye Fans

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Yesterday we told you how the Oregon Ducks have changed their yellow and green uniforms to gray, white and silver for the college football championship game against Ohio State. Today we bring you a story of Oregon, Ohio, temporarily changing its name. In response to a citizen petition, the mayor of this Toledo suburb is making sure people know where their loyalties lie. Starting Monday, the city will be known as Oregon, Ohio, Buckeyes on the Bay, City of Duck Hunters. It's MORNING EDITION.