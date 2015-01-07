Top Stories: Deadly Shooting At Paris Publication; Congress Opens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Least 12 Dead In Shooting At Satirical Publication's Office In Paris.

-- New House Leadership Passes A Tax Cut 'Scoreboard'.

-- Gunman, 1 Victim Dead In Shooting At Texas VA Clinic.

And here are more early headlines:

Tail Section Of AirAsia Jet Found, Black Boxes Could Be Inside. ( CNN)

Report: Syria Used Chlorine Gas Against Civilians Last Year. ( AP)

Bitter Cold Descends On Central And Eastern U.S. ()

Obama In Michigan To Preview State Of The Union Speech. ( Detroit Free Press)

Small Bomb Detonates Outside NAACP Colorado Springs Office. ( Denver Post)

U.S. Steel Lays Off Hundreds Due To Falling Oil Prices. ( Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

"The Interview" Is Sony's Biggest Earning Online Movie Ever. ( Hollywood Reporter)

Police Recover O.J. Simpson's Stolen Heisman Trophy. ( Los Angeles Times)

Time Capsule Buried By Revere And Adams Opened In Boston. ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.