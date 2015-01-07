Top Stories: Deadly Shooting At Paris Publication; Congress Opens
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- At Least 12 Dead In Shooting At Satirical Publication's Office In Paris.
-- New House Leadership Passes A Tax Cut 'Scoreboard'.
-- Gunman, 1 Victim Dead In Shooting At Texas VA Clinic.
And here are more early headlines:
Tail Section Of AirAsia Jet Found, Black Boxes Could Be Inside. ( CNN)
Report: Syria Used Chlorine Gas Against Civilians Last Year. ( AP)
Bitter Cold Descends On Central And Eastern U.S. ()
Obama In Michigan To Preview State Of The Union Speech. ( Detroit Free Press)
Small Bomb Detonates Outside NAACP Colorado Springs Office. ( Denver Post)
U.S. Steel Lays Off Hundreds Due To Falling Oil Prices. ( Pittsburgh Post Gazette)
"The Interview" Is Sony's Biggest Earning Online Movie Ever. ( Hollywood Reporter)
Police Recover O.J. Simpson's Stolen Heisman Trophy. ( Los Angeles Times)
Time Capsule Buried By Revere And Adams Opened In Boston. ( USA Today)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.