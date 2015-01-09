Top Stories: The Latest Updates On The Paris Manhunt

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- The Latest On Paris Attack: Police Appear To Close In On Two Suspects.

And here are more early headlines:

It's Still Frigid In Much Of The Eastern U.S. ()

Did Boko Haram Just Kill 2,000 In One Attack In Nigeria? ( Washington Post)

Obama To Propose Free Community College Tuition.( Los Angeles Times)

Signals Heard From Crashed AirAsia Jet's Black Boxes. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Ousted Thai Premier Defends Herself As Impeachment Hearing Opens. ( VOA)

Senate Panel Passes Keystone XL Pipeline Bill, Heads For Floor. ( The Hill)

Jury Selection Today In Murder Trial Of Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez. ( Hartford Courant)

Grammy Winning Gospel Legend Andrae Crouch Dies. ( CNN)

