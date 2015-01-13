Fried Egg Found At Crime Scene

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was an eggs-traordinary break-in on the Isles of Scilly, just off the coast of England. Someone forced their way into a soccer club shed, damaging a door and leaving one clue - a fried egg sitting in the grass. Police hoping to crack the case went on Facebook. There's a picture of an officer crouching down with the evidence. In case you missed the salient points, the police write, low-key investigation with amicable solution if admitted and a fried egg was left at the scene. You're listening to MORNING EGG-DITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.