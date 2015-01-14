Top Stories: Al Qaida Claims Paris Attack; Charlie Hebdo Sells Fast

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Al Qaida In Yemen Takes Responsibility For Paris Attack.

-- Post-Attack Edition Of 'Charlie Hebdo' Sells Out In France.

And here are more early headlines:

Space Station Astronauts Safe; Odd Technical Reading Investigated. ( AP)

House Poised To Act On Bill Tied To Obama's Immigration Decision. ( CNN)

Tsarnaev Lawyers Cite Paris Attacks, Ask For Jury Selection Delay. ( Boston Globe)

Report: U.S. Hands Over Lord's Resistance Army Leader To Uganda. ( AP)

Hong Kong Leader Gives Speech As Opposition Lawmakers Protest. ( BBC)

Refugee Hunger Strikers In Australia Demand U.N. Intervention. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Congestion Continues At West Coast Ports Despite Talks. ( Los Angeles Times)

Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Soccer Star Hope Solo. ( Seattle Times)

"Transformers" Leads Nominations For Worst In Film For 2015 Razzies. ( E! Online)

