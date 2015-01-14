Top Stories: Al Qaida Claims Paris Attack; Charlie Hebdo Sells Fast
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Al Qaida In Yemen Takes Responsibility For Paris Attack.
-- Post-Attack Edition Of 'Charlie Hebdo' Sells Out In France.
And here are more early headlines:
Space Station Astronauts Safe; Odd Technical Reading Investigated. ( AP)
House Poised To Act On Bill Tied To Obama's Immigration Decision. ( CNN)
Tsarnaev Lawyers Cite Paris Attacks, Ask For Jury Selection Delay. ( Boston Globe)
Report: U.S. Hands Over Lord's Resistance Army Leader To Uganda. ( AP)
Hong Kong Leader Gives Speech As Opposition Lawmakers Protest. ( BBC)
Refugee Hunger Strikers In Australia Demand U.N. Intervention. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Congestion Continues At West Coast Ports Despite Talks. ( Los Angeles Times)
Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Soccer Star Hope Solo. ( Seattle Times)
"Transformers" Leads Nominations For Worst In Film For 2015 Razzies. ( E! Online)
