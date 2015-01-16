Fresh Air Weekend: 'Boyhood' Stars, 'Broad City' Co-Creators, A Review Of Ty Segall

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

The Magic Of The 'Boyhood' Experiment: Time And Patience:If the story fell apart after 12 years of filming, it would have been a "real drag," says Patricia Arquette, and a "colossal waste of time," says Ethan Hawke. Instead, it won three Golden Globes.

In 'Broad City,' Two Women Make Comedy From The 'Muck' Of New York Living:The Comedy Central show is about single 20-somethings who sit around and make each other laugh. Stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer poke fun at New Yorkers' "sick, masochistic romance" with the city.

Ty Segall Goes 3-D On 'Mr. Face':Ty Segall is 27 years old, and he does it all — writes, sings, produces, plays guitar and drums. He's released a large amount of music over the past decade, solo albums as well as working with other bands. Fresh Air rock critic Ken Tucker reviews Segall's new four-song EP, Mr. Face, and tries to get a fix on Segall's productivity.

