Shots Fired Near Vice President's Delaware Home; Biden Wasn't There

An unidentified person or persons fired multiple gunshots from a vehicle near Vice President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Residents in the area heard the shots and saw the vehicle speed away, according to Reuters.

The home is several hundred yards from the main road and authorities have been searching the area to see if anything was hit.

Police in New Castle County told The Associated Press that there were no reports of any injuries related to the incident.

Biden and his wife were not at home at the time of the shooting, which happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

After the shooting, police took a man into custody who allegedly resisted arrest near the vice president's home, and officials are working to determine if he is related to the shooting in any way, according to The Hill.

Neighbor Young Cho, who lives two houses down from the Biden residence, told The Associated Press on Sunday that he heard four gunshots on Saturday evening.

"We heard the shots, four of them," Cho said. "But next door there is always Secret Service so I wasn't too worried. I feel really safe here. But it was really strange, to hear those kinds of shots next to the vice president's house."

Biden planned to speak Monday in Wilmington at the Organization of Minority Women's 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast.

