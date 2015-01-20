Top Stories: Obama's State Of The Union Speech; New ISIS Hostages

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama, In Tonight's State Of The Union, Will Focus On Middle Class.

-- Islamic State, In Video, Threatens To Kill 2 Japanese Hostages.



And here are more early headlines:

Jury Selection Starts In 2012 Aurora Movie Theater Shooting. ( Denver Post)

Water Trucked To Montana Town After Oil Pipe Leaks Into Yellowstone River. ( Businessweek)

More Fighting In Yemen, Government Palace Briefly Surrounded. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Security Council Condemns Boko Haram In Nigeria. ( AllAfrica.com)

Renewed Fighting Threatens Truce In Ukraine. ( Time)

South Korean Activists Use Balloons, Send Anti-North Korean Leaflets Across Border. ( Yonhap)

Voters In Zambia Choose New President. ( AFP)

La. Gov. Jindal Insists There Are Muslim "No-Go Zones" In Europe. ( NOLA.com)

Miss Lebanon's Selfie With Miss Israel Draws Beauty Pageant Fire. ( CBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.