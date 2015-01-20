Top Stories: Obama's State Of The Union Speech; New ISIS Hostages
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama, In Tonight's State Of The Union, Will Focus On Middle Class.
-- Islamic State, In Video, Threatens To Kill 2 Japanese Hostages.
And here are more early headlines:
Jury Selection Starts In 2012 Aurora Movie Theater Shooting. ( Denver Post)
Water Trucked To Montana Town After Oil Pipe Leaks Into Yellowstone River. ( Businessweek)
More Fighting In Yemen, Government Palace Briefly Surrounded. ( Wall Street Journal)
U.N. Security Council Condemns Boko Haram In Nigeria. ( AllAfrica.com)
Renewed Fighting Threatens Truce In Ukraine. ( Time)
South Korean Activists Use Balloons, Send Anti-North Korean Leaflets Across Border. ( Yonhap)
Voters In Zambia Choose New President. ( AFP)
La. Gov. Jindal Insists There Are Muslim "No-Go Zones" In Europe. ( NOLA.com)
Miss Lebanon's Selfie With Miss Israel Draws Beauty Pageant Fire. ( CBC)
