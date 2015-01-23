Top Stories: Saudi King's Death; Japanese Hostages' Fate Unknown
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Saudi King Abdullah Leaves Behind A Complex Legacy.
-- Fate Of Japanese Hostages Unclear After Islamic State's Deadline Passes.
And here are more early headlines:
Yemen's President, Cabinet Resign Despite Deal With Rebels. ( Washington Post)
Heavy Winter Storm On East Coast Forecast For This Weekend. ( AP)
U.S., Cuba Conclude Two Days Of High Level Talks. ( USA Today)
Ohio Man Pleads Not Guilty To Plotting U.S. Capitol Attack. ( Cincinnati.com)
Obama To Address U.S. Conference Of Mayors. ( AP)
Securing India's Capital Ahead Of Obama Visit. ( Reuters)
Bomb Kills 2 In Eastern Indian Courtroom. ( Press Trust Of India)
Liberal Theologian And New Testament Scholar Marcus Borg Dies. ( Episcopal News Service)
Smelly Whale Carcass Surfaces Underneath Seattle Ferry Dock. ( Seattle Times)
